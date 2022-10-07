Kelly Clarkson Shares the Advice She Gives Her Kids Amid Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Piece by piece, Kelly Clarkson is working to raise strong kids.
Following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed the advice she's constantly giving their kids River, 8, and son Remington, 6.
"I tell my kids this all the time," Kelly said. "You're each other's buddies."
"Especially cause we went through divorce, right? So they go to their dad's and mine," Kelly continued on the Oct. 6 episode of her talk show. "So anytime you travel, you've always got each other."
And whenever her kids aren't on good terms with each other, The Voice coach is there to intervene with a friendly reminder that they need one another.
"So I always try and make them like buddies when they fight," Kelly told guest Mila Kunis. "I'm like 'No, no no. This is your wing man.'"
This means always being a united front, even if its at the expense of the Grammy winner not knowing everything.
"I'm like no, you're supposed to stick up for each other. Don't tattle tell all the time on me," she said. "I'm like, 'don't tell me.' You can have your things."
Kelly and Brandon split in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. The "Since U Been Gone" singer and the talent manager have opted not to share details about their divorce to protect their family's privacy.
"Divorce is never easy," Clarkson said on a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."