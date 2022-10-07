Kelly Clarkson Shares the Advice She Gives Her Kids Amid Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Talks "Rough Couple of Years" After Split From Ex

Piece by piece, Kelly Clarkson is working to raise strong kids.

Following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed the advice she's constantly giving their kids River, 8, and son Remington, 6.

"I tell my kids this all the time," Kelly said. "You're each other's buddies."

"Especially cause we went through divorce, right? So they go to their dad's and mine," Kelly continued on the Oct. 6 episode of her talk show. "So anytime you travel, you've always got each other."

And whenever her kids aren't on good terms with each other, The Voice coach is there to intervene with a friendly reminder that they need one another.

"So I always try and make them like buddies when they fight," Kelly told guest Mila Kunis. "I'm like 'No, no no. This is your wing man.'"