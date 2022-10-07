Proof Stormi Webster Is the "Coolest" Member of the Kardashian-Jenner Family

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shows How Stormi Bonds With Her Baby Brother

Stormi Webster knows how to strut her stuff.

The adorable 4-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott looked cool as a cucumber while rocking a pair of dark sunglasses in a new video that Kylie shared on TikTok.

The makeup mogul captioned the clip, "pov being the coolest in the family."

The video shows Stormi, Kylie and Kris Jenner all wearing shades in the car while lip-syncing to Kris' own confessional. "It's really draining," the 66-year-old says in the voiceover. "It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this."

For their carpool moment, Stormi wore a black top, Kylie had on a distressed jacket and Kris wore a chic white blazer.

Social media users quickly remarked on Stormi's perfect pose and lip-syncing skills. "Yes stormy mouth those words," one said, while another wrote, "You r all queens and stormy is going to grow up and be a queen."

As TikToker Brooke Ashley Hall added, "Stormi is a mood."