Proof Stormi Webster Is the "Coolest" Member of the Kardashian-Jenner Family

Stormi Webster showed off her lip-syncing skills in a new TikTok video, while wearing sunglasses to match mom Kylie Jenner and grandma Kris Jenner.

Stormi Webster knows how to strut her stuff

The adorable 4-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott looked cool as a cucumber while rocking a pair of dark sunglasses in a new video that Kylie shared on TikTok.

The makeup mogul captioned the clip, "pov being the coolest in the family." 

The video shows Stormi, Kylie and Kris Jenner all wearing shades in the car while lip-syncing to Kris' own confessional. "It's really draining," the 66-year-old says in the voiceover. "It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this." 

For their carpool moment, Stormi wore a black top, Kylie had on a distressed jacket and Kris wore a chic white blazer. 

Social media users quickly remarked on Stormi's perfect pose and lip-syncing skills. "Yes stormy mouth those words," one said, while another wrote, "You r all queens and stormy is going to grow up and be a queen."

As TikToker Brooke Ashley Hall added, "Stormi is a mood."

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Play Dress-Up in Her Closet

See more snapshots of Kylie's daughter below.

TikTok
Cool Girls

Kylie captioned a TikTok video in October 2022, "pov being the coolest in the family."

TikTok
TikTok Stars

In a July TikTok video, Kylie and Stormi mouthed the words to the viral audio, "What's better than one cover girl? Two cover girls."

Tiktok
Shopping Spree

Kylie took "my baby" Stormi for a shopping spree at Ulta Beauty in June 2022, picking out Kylie Cosmetics products together.

Youtube
Met Gala Moments

Kylie shared footage of Stormi and Kris cuddling on their plane ride to the Met Gala in May 2022.

Instagram
Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Instagram
Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Instagram
Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Instagram
Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

