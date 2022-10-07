You'll Have to Wait a Little While Longer for Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie

This is news to howl over! Paramount+ announced the premiere dates for the Wolf Pack series and Teen Wolf: The Movie. Get all the details here!

By Alyssa Ray Oct 07, 2022 10:35 PMTags
MoviesTVTeen WolfCelebrities
Watch: Teen Wolf: The Movie Cast Dishes on Stunt Training at Comic-Con

Alert your pack, because Jeff Davis' Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie finally have premiere dates.

Paramount+ announced that the new series and the highly anticipated film will both hit the streamer Jan. 26. The news arrived Oct. 7 during a panel at New York Comic Con, which saw appearances from the stars of Wolf Pack—including Sarah Michelle GellarRodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Grayand the reunited leads of Teen Wolf—including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton HaynesKhylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry.

The panel not only served as a premiere date announcement. Fans also got a new Teen Wolf: The Movie clip, featuring Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin)'s return and the introduction of his son (Vince Mattis).

As Paramount+ detailed, "The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Additionally, Paramount+ also released a teaser for Wolf Pack and confirmed that Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson and James Martinez have joined the new show in recurring roles.

Based off Edo Van Belkom's book series, "Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills," according to Paramount+.

As the description noted, the two teenagers "are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them—the bite and blood of a werewolf."

That's plenty to howl over, right?

Trending Stories

1

Here's How One of the Grey's Anatomy Interns Is Tied to Derek

2

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Exit

3

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

For other notable premiere dates, keep reading:

Mark Elias/AP/Shutterstock
Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix) - Oct. 7

In the latest installment of this true crime series, viewers learn more about the infamous serial killer "through newly unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team," according to Netflix.

Netflix
The Midnight Club (Netflix) - Oct. 7

Here's something to scream about, The Midnight Club will premiere on Oct. 7.

Netflix
Derry Girls (Netflix) - Oct. 7

The third and final season of Derry Girls arrives Oct. 7 on Netflix.

Julian Panetta/Netflix
The Mole (Netflix) - Oct. 7

The Mole returns with a new host Oct. 7.

Netflix
Nailed It (Netflix) - Oct. 7

Netflix has whipped up a new season of Nailed It.

CBS
S.W.A.T. (CBS) - Oct. 7

Sound the alarm, S.W.A.T. returns Oct. 7.

Apple TV+
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+) - Oct. 7

Season two of The Problem With Jon Stewart heads to Apple TV+ in October.

Bettina Strauss/CBS
Fire Country (CBS) - Oct. 7

See Max Thieriot battle the blaze in new CBS drama.

CBS
Blue Bloods (CBS) - Oct. 7

Blue Bloods returns for a new season on Oct. 7.

CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) - Oct. 9

The NCIS: Los Angeles squad is back on the case, as a new season debuts Oct. 9.

Bravo
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo) - Oct. 9

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton return for season 7 along with returning friend of Charisse Jackson Jordan and new friend Jacqueline Blake.

CW
All American (The CW) - Oct. 10

All American gets a touchdown in its Oct. 10 premiere date.

HBO
Avenue 5 (HBO) - Oct. 10

Get ready to take off with a new season of Avenue 5.

CW
The Winchesters (The CW) - Oct. 11

In this Supernatural prequel, fans can learn more about Dean and Sam's parents, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger), who met in 1972. 

The CW
Professionals (The CW) - Oct. 11

Get excited, Brendan Fraser fans! Professionals is heading to The CW this fall.

BET
Sistas (BET) - Oct. 12

Sistas returns with its fifth season in October.

NETFLIX
Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Netflix) - Oct. 12

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski hosts a new competition show for Netflix, titled Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition.

Courtesy of Netflix
The Watcher (Netflix) - Oct. 13

See Ryan Murphy's take on a real-life terror tale when The Watcher premieres Oct. 13.

Bravo
Winter House (Bravo) - Oct. 13

Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson and Jason Cameron turn for season two with new house mates Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer and Jessica Stocker.

Apple TV+
Shantaram (Apple TV+) - Oct. 14

See Charlie Hunam back on a bike in Apple TV+'s Shantaram.

HBO
The Vow Part Two (HBO) - Oct. 17

The NXIVM saga continues as The Vow Part Two hits HBO Oct. 17.

Netflix
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix) - Oct. 18

Netflix teased the season three premiere, writing, "The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances and bizarre paranormal activity."

Netflix
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) - Oct. 18

You hungry? Somebody Feed Phil returns Oct. 18.

Titmouse Inc/AMCRhys Thomas/IFC
Documentary Now (IFC/AMC+) - Oct. 19

A new group of celebrity guest stars are set to appear in the mockumentary's fourth season.

FX
American Horror Story (FX) - Oct. 19

The horror continues with a new season Oct. 19.

ABC
Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+) - Oct. 20

The popular sketchy comedy series returns after six years for its fifth season on Oct. 20.

Peacock
One of Us Is Lying (Peacock) - Oct. 20

Back for season two on October 20 is the YA fan-favorite series One of Us Is Lying.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars (The CW) - Oct. 22

Head to the CW on Oct. 22 for Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

Instagram
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (STARZ) - Oct. 23

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast tracks the rise and fall of the most notorious drug syndicate in American history, Black Mafia Family, as chronicled through firsthand accounts of BMF members, insiders, associates and celebrity figures close to the Flenory family.

The docuseries premieres Oct. 23 on STARZ.

David Lee/Netflix
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix) - Oct. 25

This new Netflix anthology series takes viewers inside the mind of director Guillermo Del Toro, who wrote a series of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror," according to the streamer. 

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates
Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Here's How One of the Grey's Anatomy Interns Is Tied to Derek

2

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Exit

3

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

4
Exclusive

Here’s Where Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy Stand Now

5

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview