You'll Have to Wait a Little While Longer for Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie

Alert your pack, because Jeff Davis' Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie finally have premiere dates.

Paramount+ announced that the new series and the highly anticipated film will both hit the streamer Jan. 26. The news arrived Oct. 7 during a panel at New York Comic Con, which saw appearances from the stars of Wolf Pack—including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray—and the reunited leads of Teen Wolf—including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Khylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry.

The panel not only served as a premiere date announcement. Fans also got a new Teen Wolf: The Movie clip, featuring Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin)'s return and the introduction of his son (Vince Mattis).

As Paramount+ detailed, "The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."