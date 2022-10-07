You'll Have to Wait a Little While Longer for Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie

Alert your pack, because Jeff Davis' Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie finally have premiere dates.
Paramount+ announced that the new series and the highly anticipated film will both hit the streamer Jan. 26. The news arrived Oct. 7 during a panel at New York Comic Con, which saw appearances from the stars of Wolf Pack—including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray—and the reunited leads of Teen Wolf—including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Khylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry.
The panel not only served as a premiere date announcement. Fans also got a new Teen Wolf: The Movie clip, featuring Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin)'s return and the introduction of his son (Vince Mattis).
As Paramount+ detailed, "The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."
Additionally, Paramount+ also released a teaser for Wolf Pack and confirmed that Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson and James Martinez have joined the new show in recurring roles.
Based off Edo Van Belkom's book series, "Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills," according to Paramount+.
As the description noted, the two teenagers "are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them—the bite and blood of a werewolf."
That's plenty to howl over, right?
For other notable premiere dates, keep reading: