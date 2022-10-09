Fred Armisen Is the Newest Uncle Fester in Spooky Wednesday Trailer

This news will make you want to snap, snap.
On Oct. 8, Netflix revealed the official trailer for the upcoming series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams Family daughter. And while the rest of the family has previously been cast—Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the drop-dead gorgeous Morticia Addams, alongside Luís Guzman's Gomez and Isaac Ordonez's brother Pugsley—the identity of the beloved Uncle Fester hadn't been revealed until now.
That's right: comedian Fred Armisen will be taking the starring role. Armisen made his bald-headed debut in the trailer, dropping out of a tree and electrifying Wednesday's sword.
"Uncle Fester?" Wednesday asks in disbelief once he takes off his hat, showing her first real smile of the trailer.
Fester responds by whipping out a black-and-white motorcycle and sidecar, telling her, "I like to travel incognito. C'mon, let's roll!"
Fans are also able to spot their first glimpse of Christina Ricci's cameo. Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 film The Addams Family, isn't reprising her role but will instead play a mysterious new character named Marilyn Thornhill.
"Good evening, girls!" Ricci's Thornhill annouces as she walks in on Wednesday and her roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). "I'm Ms. Thornhill. I trust Enid has given you the old Nevermore welcome?"
Wednesday replies in her signature deadpan, telling Thornhill that Enid has been "smothering her with hospitality. I hope to return the favor—in her sleep."
Wednesday is set to take viewers on a different journey from the films and television shows of Addams Family's past. After she gets expelled from her local school for putting piranhas in the swimming pool, Wednesday transfers to Nevermore Academy, which is a "safe haven" for even the freakiest of supernatural children.
The synopsis teases viewers that Wednesday will follow the character as "she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."
Watch Wednesday Addams paint the town black when Wednesday premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix.