Michael Shannon Says Amsterdam Stars Knew "We Better Be on Our A-Game" With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, look what you made them do.
Though the cast of Amsterdam was stacked with heavy hitters—including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers and more—Michael Shannon insists it was the anticipating of another super star's set visit that really raised the level of performance.
"When Taylor was coming," he recalled in an interview with E! News of the singer's turn as a mourning daughter, "I remember the set was very like 'Oh, Taylor is coming tomorrow.' Everything got a little bit more efficacious. We better be on our A-Game."
And from what he heard, he continued, "she had a lovely time doing the movie. I haven't actually seen it yet but I heard she's quite good in it."
The film—which released in theaters on Oct. 7—has been described by Disney as an original romantic crime epic about three close friends.
And as fans know all too well, this isn't Taylor's first venture into the movie world. In addition to her legendary musical accomplishments—she'll release her new album, Midnights on October 21st—Taylor has starred in multiple films over the years such as The Lorax, The Giver and Cats.
And while Michael had nothing but praise for the 11-time Grammy winner, he shared that his favorite performance was actually that of John David's.
"You know, I was familiar with everyone else, but I wasn't familiar with John David," he explained. "John David's ability to just be open to whatever was happening and just do it instantly no matter what was asked of him—and also not just take the order, but make it his own was very impressive."
Michael added, "He's also just one of the sweetest people I've ever met. He really made a big impression on me."