Zola's Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild 2 Weeks After Sharing Engagement

Just a few weeks after revealing she and designer Rivington Starchild were engaged, Taylour Paige is married. See the snaps of what the Zola star is calling "the greatest day of her life."

Y'all wanna hear a story about how Taylour Paige got married?

The actress tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild on Oct. 5, which also happens to be her birthday. Paige confirmed the celebratory events on her Instagram Stories Oct. 7. "Head up chest out!!!!!!! ROLLIN IN PEACE!!!!!!!," the post read. "Yesterday was the greatest day of my life. God is real. God is the greatest.. 32."

The Zola star added "Pushing the snakes pushing the fakes pushin 'em all off me like UGHHHHHHHHHHH. Back up off me DON'T YOU KNOWWWWWWW I'M A CHILD OF GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Paige's Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, showcased her pal's wedding on Instagram, sharing an array of snapshots from the special day—including one showing off the beaming bride's white fishtail gown with a braided hairstyle. The Dear White People star also included a picture of the bride and groom at the altar, with Starchild sporting a dark tuxedo and a black beanie as Paige held a bouquet of white and yellow flowers. 

"10.5.22," Browning captioned the photos. "She is good."

Paige and Starchild's nuptials come just a few weeks after the actress revealed they were engaged, showing off her stunning Tiffany & Co. diamond engagement ring in a pic hugging her now-husband on Instagram.

"Out of nowhere!!," she captioned the Sept. 19 post. "You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it's your way too." 

After Paige shared her engagement, several pals chimed in to share in the good news, including Browning. 

"love you," the Bratz star commented. "happy for you baby tay. always. all ways."

Alongside a pair of heart-eye emojis, Lily Collins added, "Ahhhhhh Omgggg congrats!!!!!!!"

