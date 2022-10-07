Of Course Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Both Nailed Their Menswear Looks

Watch : Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade continue to bring it on in the fashion department.

The long-time couple, known for serving looks both on and off the red carpet, stepped out in style while attending the Oct. 6 screening of Netflix's The Redeem Team docuseries in New York City. For their late-night outing, they looked every bit the squad in semi-matching suits.

Dwyane opted for a bright look, donning a pumpkin spice-colored coat and pants paired with a black turtleneck that featured burnt orange trimming. As for Gabrielle? She rivaled his menswear style, wearing a chic oversized blazer with a plunging neckline and loose-fitted trousers.

This isn't the first time the two have provided each other a fashion assist.

Last month, they both went for the gold in their own way at the Sept. 22 red carpet premiere of The Redeem Team. While the retired NBA star sported a vibrant floral yellow suit, the Bring It On star stunned in a bedazzled gold mini.