Of Course Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Both Nailed Their Menswear Looks

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade continue to bring it on in the fashion department.
The long-time couple, known for serving looks both on and off the red carpet, stepped out in style while attending the Oct. 6 screening of Netflix's The Redeem Team docuseries in New York City. For their late-night outing, they looked every bit the squad in semi-matching suits.
Dwyane opted for a bright look, donning a pumpkin spice-colored coat and pants paired with a black turtleneck that featured burnt orange trimming. As for Gabrielle? She rivaled his menswear style, wearing a chic oversized blazer with a plunging neckline and loose-fitted trousers.
This isn't the first time the two have provided each other a fashion assist.
Last month, they both went for the gold in their own way at the Sept. 22 red carpet premiere of The Redeem Team. While the retired NBA star sported a vibrant floral yellow suit, the Bring It On star stunned in a bedazzled gold mini.
In August, Dwyane and Gabrielle made temperatures rise as they both dressed in sizzling mesh ensembles.
"We're not like you," the former basketball pro wrote on Instagram in August. "We're them."
And if you think the couple plans their looks together, Gabrielle revealed it's quite the opposite.
"A lot of times we don't even know what the other person is putting on," the actress told E! News in September while discussing their baby care brand, Proudly. "Sometimes our style is super red carpet, but in real life, we just show up and randomly tend to coordinate in some way."
Dwyane added, "We try to have fun and not be those people that take ourselves too seriously."
"Fashion is just an expression," he said. "It's your own interpretation of how you feel, what you want to portray to the world and...I think we've done a good job of having fun and making sure that we have the right outfits for the right moments."
As Gabrielle sharply pointed out, "We don't police each other...We support each other."