The MixtapE! Presents Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
We gotta feeling that it's going to be a good weekend for new music.
More than 13 years after the Black Eyed Peas first released "Pump It," the musical group decided to revamp their hit single with a little help from Tiësto.
"We're so happy and honored to collaborate with Tiësto on this new version of ‘PUMP IT'" will.i.am. and the band shared in a press release, "to keep the energy PUMPING and blasting LOUD!"
And they're not the only ones rocking the beat. Bands like All Time Low and Nickelback are releasing new music, as are solo artists Ozuna and Lily Rose. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.
Ozuna—"Mañana"
When listening to the Latin music superstar's new album OZUTOCHI, fans should pay close attention to one special track. "It's all vibe with the new vibe," Ozuna shared on Apple Music 1 after working on "Mañana" with DJ Dimelo Flow. "He got the new sound and I love this song. It's my favorite song in the album."
Tiësto and Black Eyed Peas—"Pump It Louder"
This weekend, get up and dance to a louder and reimagined version of Black Eyed Peas' hit song. "As a fan and supporter of will.i.am's work and Black Eyed Peas, I couldn't be more excited to collaborate directly with them on this project," Tiësto said. "Fans go absolutely crazy when I play this out live in clubs and festivals."
Lily Rose—"Whatcha Know About That"
Described by the country singer as "one of my favorite songs yet," when she introduced it on Instagram, Lily's latest track playfully paints a picture of what a laid-back country lifestyle would look like in hopes of catching the attention of a new love interest.
Nickelback—"Those Days"
In the second track from their new album Get Rollin', the rock band reminisces about youthful adventures like staying out past curfew or falling in love for the first time. "The time we'd waste, cause life could wait," frontman Chad Kroeger sings. "What we'd give to relive just a single day."
All Time Low—"Sleepwalking"
After announcing a special one-off headline show at London's iconic Wembley Arena this March, the band is ready to launch into a new chapter with a fresh track. "'Sleepwalking' is a reflection on time spent away from whatever it is that makes you feel alive, on time lost to the weight of dragging feet and drifting thoughts," vocalist and guitarist Alex Gaskarth said. "We are so grateful to be here now, sharing this song, this sentiment, this energy, and most of all this band with you."
Genevieve Stokes – "Can I"
Prepare to listen to what Warner Music Group describes as Genevieve's "most emotionally direct single" to date. For the singer, the track "is an outpouring of emotions and fragmented memories," she shared, "always coming back to the present moment and a sense of deep appreciation for the relationships in my life no matter how fleeting."
For King + Country feat. Jordin Sparks—"Love Me Like I Am"
An American Idol standout may have just made For King + Country's hit song even bigger thanks to her contribution. "I'm so thrilled to have had the opportunity to record this amazing, powerful song," Jordin said. "Its message is beautiful, and expresses what everyone needs to hear, and what everyone wants to experience. With all of the distractions we're facing today, and the chaos in the world, we all need to ask where the love is."
Zac Hart—"Body Language"
Young love and hopeless romance take center stage on the Nashville artist's new track. "This is a song that people can really just vibe to without scraping the details of a relationship between two people who just really get each other," Zac said, "and connect on another level where words become unnecessary."
Happy listening!