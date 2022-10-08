These 9 Celebrities Totally Broke Protocol When They Met the Royal Family

Watch : How Miles Teller "Messed Up" Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

Look away, King's Guard!

Did you know there is a list of dos and don'ts when it comes to meeting the royal family—even if you are a celebrity? Miles Teller recently revealed that the cast of Top Gun: Maverick received a sheet detailing proper way to engage with Prince William and Kate Middleton prior to the film's London premiere...not that he ended up following all of the rules. In fact, the actor admitted to committing several mistakes during his encounter with the couple.

But he is not the only star to break the rules and end up royally flushed. Did you know one of The Spice Girls made headlines for supposedly pinching King Charles III's bum? Or that Margot Robbie once prank-called Prince Harry on a dare from a co-star? Plus, Michelle Obama revealed the late Queen Elizabeth II's surprising reaction when she made a public faux pas during their first meeting.