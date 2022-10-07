Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green Apologizes for Punching Teammate Jordan Poole

Watch : Draymond Green Gets a Parenting Assist While on the Road

Draymond Green is expressing regret for his latest actions.

Bob Myers, general manager of the Golden State Warriors, shared that the four-time NBA champion issued an apology to his team after he reportedly punched his teammate, Jordan Poole, during practice Oct. 5.

"Look, it's the NBA—professional sports," Myers said during a press conference Oct. 6. "These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens. Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room."

He added, "As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally. That's going to be an internal process."

Despite the incident, Myers said he is hopeful that the team will move forward and work together.

"It's unfortunate, I'm not going to deny it," he continued. "It'll take some time to move through, but we'll move through it and move forward. And I'm confident that we will. This isn't our first thing that's happened—first sense of adversity. We've been through some of this before. Don't like going through it but it's part of the NBA and it's part of sports."