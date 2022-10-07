The Surprising Way That One of the New Grey's Anatomy Interns Is Tied to Derek

Watch : Grey's Anatomy New Cast Takes Medical Training Bootcamp

McDreamy lives on.

During the season 19 premiere of Grey's Anatomy, fans found out that a lot has been shaken up at Grey Sloan: The Oct. 6 episode gave us our first glimpse of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in a reduced role, and also introduced us to a class of five new interns, who have taken on a whole lot of responsibility. But with all of these new dynamics, Grey's also managed to call back to one of our fan favorites in a surprising way.

That's right: One of the new interns, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) is Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)'s nephew.

This connection is revealed during surgery, when Lucas echos Derek's signature catchphrase, "It's a beautiful day to save lives." After the operation, Meredith and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), Derek's sister, discussed the unexpected relationship.

"Derek was a god to him," Amelia said. "And Lucas was Derek's favorite nephew—and I do love him, so I hate to keep saying this, but I don't think he has what it takes. I mean, he's a mess. He doesn't follow instructions. He has to do everything his own way."