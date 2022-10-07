Watch Tom Brady Poke Fun at His "Old" Age in Star-Studded FIFA World Cup Commercial

Tom Brady just scored some serious laughs off the football field.
On Oct. 7, Fox Sports unveiled a star-studded 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial. But before soccer's greatest players took center stage, an NFL legend proved to be quite the scene stealer with his iconic line.
In the clip, the camera panned to Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, after he scored a goal during an important match. But soon after, Tom is spotted watching the game with a hilarious observation.
"He's getting kind of old isn't he," the 45-year-old quarterback said before taking a bite of a green vegetable, seemingly poking fun at his own critics.
Currently, Tom is in his 23rd season of the NFL and playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In February, the Super Bowl champion said he was retiring from the sport to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." But just one month later, Tom confirmed he would be playing in another season.
While football is a part of the holidays in many households, Fox Sports reminded sports fans that the World Cup is also coming just in time for the festive season.
In the new commercial, Santa Claus (Jon Hamm) quickly realized that the tournament is happening right before Christmas. As a result, it was time to get working in the North Pole.
"What are we standing around for?" he told Mrs. Clause (Ellie Kemper). "We got work to do. We're going to need a ton of stars and lots of sweaters, some freshly baked cookies and maybe a song."
What came next was an appearance from Mariah Carey, who quickly reminded Santa her schedule is full. "Do you have any idea how busy I am this time of year?" the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer asked.
All we want for Christmas is sports, Mariah!
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18 on various Fox Sports platforms.