The Midnight Club's Annarah Cymone Calls Similarities Between Mike Flanagan Roles "Surface Level"

The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series

Similar does not mean the same.

At least, that's what The Midnight Club's Annarah Cymone wants fans to remember as they watch her second foray into Mike Flanagan's horror universe. The actress, who joined the filmmaker's go-to troop of players in his 2021 religiously-charged horror drama Midnight Mass, acknowledged to E! News that she spoke with Mike about the similarities between Midnight Mass' Leeza and The Midnight Club's Sandra, both of whom are devoutly religious.

However, after embodying the two young women, Annarah explained that religion is just a "surface level character trait" the two share. "They're very different people," she continued. "Especially Sandra, in The Midnight Club, we get to see her evolve so much."

Annarah described her new character as a "very quiet, shy girl with a whole lot of anxiety," who is trying to navigate her faith while making friends. In contrast, Leeza was resolute in her beliefs despite a traumatic accident that left her paralyzed.