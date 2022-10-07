Get Your Shine on in Beyoncé’s New Metallic Collection From Ivy Park

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kick off your weekend with a shopping spree. Beyoncé just dropped another IVY PARK x adidas collection. This time around, IVYTOPIA focuses on metallics.

This launch is the epitome of fashion and athleisure with a mix of styles including anorak jackets, track pants, bucket hats, biker shorts, tops, and swimsuits. Embrace the bold with these classic styles. The prices range from $50-$200 and there's something for everyone in the family with styles for women, men, and children. Sizes are inclusive, ranging from 2T to 3XL.

This drop is bound to sell out. Get your shop on while you can!