Get Your Shine on in Beyoncé’s New Metallic Collection From Ivy Park

Tags
Kick off your weekend with a shopping spree. Beyoncé just dropped another IVY PARK x adidas collection. This time around, IVYTOPIA focuses on metallics. 

This launch is the epitome of fashion and athleisure with a mix of styles including anorak jackets, track pants, bucket hats, biker shorts, tops, and swimsuits. Embrace the bold with these classic styles. The prices range from $50-$200 and there's something for everyone in the family with styles for women, men, and children. Sizes are inclusive, ranging from 2T to 3XL. 

This drop is bound to sell out. Get your shop on while you can!

IVY PARK Metallic Collection

Shop these metallic looks before they sell out.

If you're looking for more styles from celeb brands, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just launched a new bra after three years of development.

