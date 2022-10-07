Proof Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is a Budding Fashionista

Watch : NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Brittany Mahomes latest Instagram Story is a total touchdown.

The fitness trainer shared just how fashion-forward daughter Sterling, 19 months—who she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes—is in an adorable post on her Instagram Stories Oct. 6. The sweet snap shows Sterling toting around a classic Louis Vuitton bag, completing the ensemble with a simple white t-shirt and black leggings.

This is just the latest impressive look from the toddler, who recently showed off her best Kansas City Chiefs style while supporting her NFL quarterback dad. Attending Patrick's Sept. 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sterling donned a red tutu and a jean jacket engraved with her dad's name and number. In an array of photos Brittany posted from the game, Sterling can be seen cheering her dad on from the sidelines with Patrick running over to give his girls a kiss.

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!!" she captioned the photos. "Her first time on the field to see him."