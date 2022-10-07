George Lopez Teams Up With Daughter Mayan in Lopez vs. Lopez First Look

Watch : Lopez vs. Lopez New NBC Show - Exclusive

George Lopez's new show is a family affair.

The comedian is returning to the world of sitcoms, only this time with his daughter Mayan Lopez by his side. The real-life father-daughter duo is bringing their hilarious dynamic to the small screen on NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez, and E! News has an exclusive first look at the brand-new comedy.

The series, which premieres Nov. 4, follows a fictionalized version of George and Mayan and their dysfunctional but loving family, comprised of Mayan's mother and George's ex-wife Rosie (Selenis Leyva), Mayan's boyfriend Quinten (Matt Shively) and Mayan and Quinten's son Chance (Brice Gonzalez).

The show also stars Laci Mosley as Mayan's best fried Brookie, as well as Aparna Nancherla as the besties' veterinarian boss Dr. Pocha.

And while there are plenty of funny moments in store for TV's new favorite family, Mayan teased that the show will touch upon a "multitude of topics"—including alcoholism, therapy and mental health—during an exclusive interview with E! News. She added, "We do it in a way that—you guys will all see—you're still able to find the laughter in those situations."