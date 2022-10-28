2022 People's Choice Awards

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Up: Revisit Their Relationship Touchdowns and Time Outs

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially called it quits after 13 years of marriage, with the two confirming their split on Oct. 28. Look back at the football star and supermodel's relationship.

Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially thrown in the towel.
 
The supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champ have filed for divorce after more than 13 years of marriage, the former couple confirmed in statements shared on Oct. 28. Their split comes more than three weeks after a source told E! News that both Tom and Gisele—who share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, (Tom is also dad to son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan)—retained New-York based divorce attorneys amid rumors their relationship was heading for the end zone.

Although "there has always been a lot of love and passion between them," as the insider told E! News, "Now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."

Their breakup also comes nearly one month after Gisele, 42, spoke out about wanting Tom, 45—who announced his return to football after sharing he would retire earlier this year—to step away from the sport for good.

photos
Tom Brady's Family Moments at the 2021 Super Bowl

"I have my concerns," she told Elle in an interview published on Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," Gisele continued of Tom, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]."

As for what works for her today? Putting herself first. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she told the outlet. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams." 

Now, it seems that the former couple will connect to their purposes separately. Read on to take a look back at their nearly 16-year long romance.

Instagram
Super Bowl 2021 Family Photo

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, their kids Vivian Brady and Benjamin Brady and Tom's son John Edward Thomas Moynahan pose together for a Super Bowl 2021 family photo.

Instagram
Happy Valentine's Day 2020

The two pose on Valentine's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady
Selfie Time

The two pose for a selfie in 2019.

Instagram
Happy Wife, Happy Life

The 40-year-old posted a fab photo of the couple in June gushing, "Yes I do! Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito!"

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways...." wrote the football legend in a hot post for his wife's 38th birthday.

Instagram
Brady Bunch

Happy Mother's Day! The football player posted a family photo with his wife and kids to Instagram with the Portuguese caption, "Te amo muito! Feliz Dia da Mães!"

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Met Magic

Keeping with the "Heavenly Bodies" theme of the 2018 Met Gala, the awe-inspiring pair looked absolutely angelic in each other's arms.

Instagram
Through Thick and Thin

After the Patriots' stunning loss to the Eagles in the 2018 Super Bowl, the football stud's wife posted a heartfelt message to Instagram. "Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!"

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Football Babes

The Brazilian model showed her support for her football star before the big 2018 Super Bowl LII game in Minnesota. 

Instagram
Team Brady

In celebration of her hubby's big win at the AFC Championship game, the actress planted a kiss on his cheek and gushed on Insta, "What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats."

Instagram
Snow Angels

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours! A morning snowstorm and Santa's visit make for an extra special day! Love, Peace, Joy, and Happiness to you all!" greeted the star athlete in a sweet Christmas post.

Instagram
Breakfast Buddies

On Halloween, the lovebirds looked like the perfect pair in their toast and avocado costumes.

Instagram
Sacked!

"There is nothing better than being with you," Gisele writes in honor of Father's Day 2017. Tom gets caught in a pile up with his three children Vivian, Benjamin and John. 

Instagram
Put a Ring On It

With another Super Bowl title comes another Super Bowl ring. Gisele shares this photo on her Instagram of the cute couple on their way to the ring ceremony in June 2017. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Another Day Another Slay

The couple takes the Met Gala red carpet by storm in matching metallics once more in May 2017. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
They Are The Champions

The happy couple share a kiss between the madness as Tom wins his 5th Super Bowl title in February 2017. 

Instagram
8 Years Strong

"Love being your partner in the dance of life," Gisele writes in celebration of the couple's 8th wedding anniversary in February 2017. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
National Treasures

The pair stops by the American Museum of Natural History in honor of National Geographic's 'Years Of Living Dangerously' newest season in September 2016.  

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Gisele posts a sweet message for her husband's birthday on Instagram, while the two are apart. "We miss you and wish we could be with you today," she captions the photo in August 2016.  

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goat Communications
Spring Fling

The doting husband supports his beautiful wife at her Spring Fling book launch in NYC on April 30, 2016. 

AKM-GSI
Sun Kissed

 

The pair share a kiss in the sand while vacationing on a Costa Rican beach in March 2016. 

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Cuddle Up

The lovebirds leaned on each other to stay warm during  their son Benjamin's hockey game in early 2016.

David Dunleavy/Splash News
Look of Love

The couple enjoys a romantic date night at the movies.

Ordonez/Jackson/INFphoto.com
Eye of the Storm

The beleaguered duo step out in New York in August 2015, their first sighting together since Tom appealed his Deflategate suspension.

 

Instagram
Life Is Beautiful

The couple enjoy the fruits of their labors in paradise with the kids and Gisele shares the memory on Tom's 38th birthday.

Splash News
Fit for Prints

The couple take a dip on a family vacay in Costa Rica in March 2014.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Nice Job, Honey

Gisele congratulates her man on the Patriots' win in Super Bowl XLIX, his fourth championship.

instagram
Happy Halloween

The Cowardly Lion finally manned up and planted one on Dorothy.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Homeward Bound

The couple enjoy a jaunt back to Gisele's native Brazil for the 2014 World Cup Final match between Germany and Argentina.

Splash News
All in the Family

Tom and Gisele enjoy a May 2015 day in the park with the kids and Bridget Moynahan, mom of Tom's eldest son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

photos
