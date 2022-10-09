Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Kristen Stewart Felt on Top of the World as Princess Diana

It looks like celebrities are making like leaves this fall and changing the color of their hair.

This week, several stars switched up their signature looks, including now-redheaded Megan Thee Stallion and Hailey Bieber, who dyed her hair a more brunette hue. Plus, Daisy Edgar Jones made a tweak to iconic Normal People bangs while also chopping off several inches of her hair into a trendy lob.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart—photographed for the first time in months—brought back one of her most rock 'n roll looks ever: the mullet. This time, the Twilight star, who first rocked the look in 2010, updated the throwback cut by combining it with another unique style.

Also making major changes? Kylie Jenner, who followed in Kendall Jenner's and Bella Hadid's footsteps to test out the bleached eyebrows look, while Megan Fox ditched her signature dark tresses for a House of the Dragons platinum blonde, which she described as "a slutty but studious Targaryen goes to Paris."