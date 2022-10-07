Sara Lee Dead at 30: WWE, Saraya and More Pay Tribute to Wrestling Champ

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of their own, Sara Lee.



The former WWE wrestler, who rose to fame after being crowned the Tough Enough champ in 2015, died on Oct. 5 at the age of 30. Her mom confirmed the tragic news with a statement shared to social media.



"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," her mom, Terri Lee, wrote in an Oct. 5 Facebook post. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."



Lee is survived by her husband Cory James Weston—who performed on WWE under the name Wesley Blake—and their children, Piper, 5, Brady, 3, and Case, 14 months. In her heartbreaking statement Lee's mom added that her family members "all need prayers especially Cory and her children."



Following news of her passing, WWE stars, along with the organization, paid tribute to Lee's legacy.