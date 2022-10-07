RHONY's Bethenny Frankel Sues TikTok Over Fake Endorsement Ads

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Says "RHONY" Can Be Used for Good

Bethenny Frankel wants to take TikTok to court.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum is suing TikTok over ads that allegedly used her image and likeness to sell counterfeit products with her permission, according to court documents filed on Oct. 6 and obtained by E! News.

In the class action lawsuit, Frankel argues that her "reputation and brand" is being "damaged and tarnished" through the unauthorized marketing. She said her demands to TikTok to remove such ads have been ignored by the social media platform.

Per the suit, "In one instance when Ms. Frankel posted a video warning consumers of the unauthorized and illegal use of her persona to sell counterfeit goods—with the intent to inform consumers of the deception—TikTok, ironically, removed Ms. Frankel's content as 'abusive.'"

E! News has reached out to TikTok for comment and has not heard back.

In a press release from her law firm obtained by E! News, Frankel said that she's come to learn that issues of alleged misuse of image and likeness is a "widespread issue affecting creators of all sizes across the space," so she filed on behalf of other content creators as well.