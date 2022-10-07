All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

Watch : Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE"

Kanye West has spoken out.

The rapper sat down for an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, which was aired on the Oct. 6 episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, to discuss a variety of topics, including West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

West, who at one point mentioned his "potential run" for political office in 2024, discussed the recent controversy involving his Yeezy Season 9 show held in Paris on Oct. 3.

At the Yeezy 9 event, Kanye and political commentator Candace Owens wore "White Lives Matter" T-shirts—which prompted feedback and criticism from those who were in attendance, such as Jaden Smith and Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Karefa-Johnson took to her Instagram to write that featuring "White Lives Matter" T-shirts in the runway show was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous."

Her opinion sparked a response from West, who then posted several photos of her while making negative comments about her sense of style.