Twitter Accuses Elon Musk of "Mischief" in Response to His Request to Stop His Trial

Twitter may not have their day in court.
Elon Musk decided to go forward with the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, on the grounds that the trial between him and the social media company is adjourned, per a letter sent to Twitter by Musk's lawyers obtained by E! News on Oct. 4.
Musk then filed a motion to stay the trial and remove it from the court's calendar, arguing that his plan to proceed with the deal now makes the trial "moot," per court documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 6.
The Tesla CEO has "agreed" to perform the obligations that were a part of the deal, and he is willing to close the transaction, which is likely to occur on or around Oct. 28.
"Yet, Twitter will not take yes for an answer," the court documents read. "Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders' interests."
Musk's side went on to argue that the trial is an "enormous waste of party and judicial resources" and that it will keep the deal from closing longer.
However, Twitter wasn't agreeing to pause the trial that easily.
A letter on behalf of Twitter to Delaware's Court of Chancery, obtained by E! News on Oct. 6, was written in response to Musk's request. In the letter, Twitter fought against Musk's proposed plan.
Twitter said Musk has still refused to accept the obligations in the contract, has not made best efforts to close the deal and that this request is an "invitation to further mischief and delay," per the letter.
Twitter said that Musk should close this deal next week, and until he does, they are entitled to their trial.
However, the Delaware Court of Chancery sided with Musk for now and placed a stay on this trial until Oct. 28, as seen in court documents obtained by E! News. If Musk does not hold up his end of the deal, both sides have been instructed to receive new court dates for November.