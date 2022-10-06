Is Charli D'Amelio Bothered By Chase Hudson’s Song About Her? She Says...

Charli D'Amelio is responding to her ex's recent diss track.
The TikTok star finally addressed Chase Hudson's viral song "All The Things I Hate About You," which was released after she debuted her new romance with Landon Barker.
Charli's response to the fierce message? She's choosing to accept the flattery. "I love that people think about me enough to write songs about me," she said during an Oct. 5 episode of the BFFs podcast with Josh Richards, Bri Chickenfry and Dave Portnoy.
In the song, Huddy seemingly slams the social media personality as "a showstopper, bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter." He also appears to accuse Charli of stabbing him in the back "like nothing."
While Charli seemed pretty proud of her response to the track, her sister Dixie D'Amelio expressed other feelings.
"Oh god," she said following Charli's remarks. "You're gonna regret that answer."
And although her sister didn't seem to love Charli's take on the situation, the 18-year-old refused to back down.
"I'm happy with my life right now," Charli explained, "and I don't regret anything that has happened."
Still, the D'Amelio sisters know each other best. Despite her confidence, Charli admitted that she might have been a bit more nervous that she initially led on, eventually holding up her hand to show how much it was shaking.
Charli and Chase were first romantically linked in December 2019, but the pair announced their plans to go their separate ways only months later in April 2020.
The TikToker is now dating Landon, with the two confirming their relationship this past July 2022.