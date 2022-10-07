Wayfair 5 Days of Deals: Save Up to 80% On Furniture, Decor, Bedding, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Did you just move into a new home? Do you want to update your current space? Whether you want to do a major renovation or just add some small touches to your home, this is great time time to shop. Wayfair has a major sale from October 7, 2022 to October 11, 2022.
Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals is here and there are 80% discounts you cannot miss. Get major deals on accent pillows, beds, TV stands, sofas, cookware, Christmas trees, bedding, area rugs, living room seating, wall art, mattresses, and more. There's no trick. No promo code to remember. There's just a ton of great deals, but they only last for five days, so start shopping right now!
Wayfair's Best Deals
Cuisinart Pressure Cooker
Cooking meals will get so much easier when you have the Cuisinart Pressure Cooker in your kitchen. It has an 8-quart capacity and you can use it to saute, simmer, warm, and brown. It's nonstick with sides that are cool to the touch. It gets even better: the cooking pot is dishwasher safe.
A shopper said, "Works really well! I was surprised how quickly I could prepare Turkey breast, and that there are so many recipes on the Internet that make it so versatile!"
Foundstone 18-Hook Freestanding Coat Rack
Don't start your day searching for your coat, scarf, and bag. This coat rack is a stylish solution for keeping everything in one place. It has 18 hooks and contemporary, semi-gloss finish. It has a weighted base that stays in place and holds thick coats and heavy bags.
Prep & Savour Twillo 12 Jar Spice Rack
Stay organized with this lucite spice jar rack. I have one of these in my bathroom cabinet to display my skincare products. You can use this for so many different must-haves, from condiments to perfumes. This is a versatile pick for anyone who wants to stay organized.
Oster Pro 1200 Blender Food Processor Combo
This high-speed blender comes with a travel cup. Use this as a food processor or blender to make salsas, smoothies, and to chop vegetables.
A shopper raved, "I debated on which one to pick so I decided to go with this one and it is so worth it I love it oh my gosh the power that it has way different than store bought make the best salsa if you're considering and thinking twice Don't Think Twice go with it it's so worth it."
NuWave Bravo Toaster Oven
This toaster oven is the versatile kitchen essential you didn't know you needed. You can air fry, bake, roast, broil, toast, and warm your foot with ease. It offers premium cooking capabilities in a countertop oven.
Sand & Stable Jewell 24 Single Bathroom Vanity Set
This vanity set is a great space saver for a small bathroom. It's freestanding with tapered legs. It comes with all the tools you need for fuss-free assembly. It comes in five colors.
Sealy to Go Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Is it time to upgrade your mattress? This one has cooling technology, low motion transfer, and it has a medium firmness. A mattress is usually quite the investment. Don't miss this 50% off deal.
Willa Arlo Interiors Shumpert 2-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional
A couch is the focal point of your living room. This velvet sofa comes in pink, grey, black, navy, and cream. It's equal parts elegant and cozy. You and your guests will love lounging around on this couch.
Trent Austin Design Helgeson 1-Light Lantern Geometric Pendant
This pendant light is a contemporary take on your conventional lantern-style fixture. Get this in bronze or black.
Kelly Clarkson Home Sylvie Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Black Rug
This cream rug would work with pretty much every design aesthetic. it is easy to clean and it coordinates with many color palettes. it was hand-curated by the one and only Kelly Clarkson.
While you're shopping, check out these 58 cheap things that will make your home look expensive.