Here’s How Season 2 of Stranger Things Almost Ended

Apparently, things could have gotten a lot worse for the kids of Hawkins.

The Stranger Things writers revealed in a tweet that Will (Noah Schnapp) could have had a lot more than just being possessed on his conscious.

"Crazy s--t that almost happened #1," the account wrote Oct. 5. "In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob." Yikes. Instead, the lovable character met his end at the hands of a Demogorgon.

And does that "#1" indicate that we'll soon get to find out more "crazy s--t that almost happened"? We'll have to wait and see.

In season two, Bob (Sean Astin) was a lovable fan favorite Radio Shack manager who began dating Will's mom, Joyce (Winona Ryder). At the end of the season, Bob used his computer skills to help Joyce and Will escape from a laboratory where they were trapped by Demogorgons; unfortunately, in the process, Bob was mauled to death by one of the creatures in front of Joyce.