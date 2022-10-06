Why Iman Doesn’t Want People to Call David Bowie Her “Late Husband"

There are no changes for the love Iman has for David Bowie.
The supermodel shared that she thinks about the superstar "all the time," including "every day and every minute" since his passing in 2016. Through a gift given to her by a friend, Iman carries a memento that keeps David close to her heart.
"I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," Iman told Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM TODAY Show Radio on Oct. 5. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."
Bowie, who died at age 69 from liver cancer, married Iman in 1992, and to her, he'll "always be" her husband.
"People say 'your late husband' and I said 'don't call my husband late,'" she said. "He's not my 'late husband.' He's my husband and he'll always be."
She added, "If you're lucky, you'll experience something like that. It's luck and I was lucky," to which Hoda asked Iman if she believed meeting David was luck.
Iman answered, "Destiny, definitely. How can destiny choose one and not choose another person?"
One sign Iman saw that indicated David could be the love of her life was in the similarities he shared with her dad. Iman said that like her father, David was "very kind, considerate, paid attention to everything." She said that when David spoke to you, it felt like there was "nobody else in the room."
Though she was hesitant to date a musician, Iman said that David "wooed me properly" through romantic gestures like sending flowers to her Paris hotel room or meeting her at the gate of her plane at the airport when she landed from a Paris trip.
There was one act of kindness in particular that Iman said "really did me in."
Iman continued, "We're walking down the street, and my shoelaces came undone and he got on his knees to tie the shoes."
The significance? It felt like a moment she had experienced in her childhood.
"And when he got on his knees, my dad used to do that. He would get on his knees to tie my shoelaces," Iman said. "I was like, 'That's David Bowie tying my shoelaces.' This is a yes. This is a yes."
Six years after David's death, Iman said she's open to love but is unsure if she's "open to that kind of relationship" that she had with the "Heroes" singer.
The fashion icon shared that she sees David in the sunsets he loved so much; in the music and pictures she has at home; and in their daughter, Lexi Jones, 22.
As to what she's still wishing for, Iman has one request.
"If there is an afterlife, I'd like to see my husband again," she said. "That's the one I want."
