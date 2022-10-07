Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel Responds to Allegation Her Win Was "Rigged"

Watch : Miss USA 2022 Winner Addresses "RIGGED" Pageant Claims

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is defending her new crown.

Over the weekend, the Texas native succeeded the much-coveted title from last year's winner, Elle Smith, during a ceremony at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev. But shortly after her big win, speculations R'Bonney may have had an unfair advantage surfaced online—with Miss Montana Heather Lee O'Keefe saying she had spoken with her fellow competitors and alleged that "most of the Miss USA contestants feel very strongly that there was favoritism towards Miss Texas USA and we have the receipts to prove it."

Responding to the allegations, R'Bonney exclusively told Erin Lim Rhodes on E! News' The Rundown that the pageant "was not rigged."

"I would never enter any pageant or any competition that I know I would win," she continued on the Oct. 6 episode. "I have a lot of integrity."

In winning Miss USA 2022, R'Bonney made history by becoming the first Filipino-American woman to take home the title. The model and fashion designer is also the first-ever Asian-American woman to have been named Miss Texas USA.