House of the Dragon: How King Viserys Is Really to Blame for the Targaryen Civil War

Warning: this article contains House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers.

King Viserys just royally screwed up.

During the Oct. 9 episode of House of the Dragon, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) finally made up after being at odds for years. Not only did Alicent acknowledge Rhaenyra as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, but the former friends seemed ready to spend real time together.

Unfortunately, this moment of peace was derailed after a deathbed confession by Viserys (Paddy Considine), as he told his wife about the "prince that was promised" prophecy. "You wanted to know, if I believed it to be true," the confused Viserys said as Alicent comforted him. "Don't you remember? Aegon. His dream, the song of ice and fire."

As he continued, Viserys said what Aegon (his ancestor, not his son with Alicent) saw in the North was true. "The prince to unite the realm against the cold and the dark," he explained. "It is you, you are the one. You must do this."

This message from the dying Viserys seemed to inspire Alicent to return to her mission of putting her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne over Rhaenyra, as she told her husband, "I understand, my king."