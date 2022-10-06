The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Reveals Status of His Dating Life After Susie Evans Split

Clayton Echard is only interested in one kind of love: self-love.
After announcing his split from former Bachelor contestant Susie Evans in September 2022, Clayton got candid over where his mindset is at the moment—and that doesn't include dating.
"I'm not looking to date right now. I'm not mentally healed," the former NFL player exclusively told E! News. "I can't even fathom seeing anybody in that light right now. And so, I think I'm really just taking this time to focus on myself."
Clayton added, "And I yeah, if I'm not healed, then I can't allow anybody else to be a part of my life."
When it comes to how him and Susie are doing, the Bachelor Nation star revealed that the exes are "on good terms," saying, "We've checked in a few times since we've broken up just basically saying, 'Hey, how are you doing?'"
Clayton explained that the two have a deep understanding of one another after sharing the experience of appearing on The Bachelor, stating, "At the end of the day, we know what we've went through is different than what anyone else has experienced. So, we'll probably be one of the only few people to really understand each other in that sense."
Despite the former couples' ups and downs—both on the show and after—Clayton went on to say that they haven't put any "promises" on anything in the future.
"We obviously will always respect and have a love for each other, and I think that's a really great place to be where it's not a hostile ex situation," the season 26 contestant continued. "It's more of like we're very loving and caring, but we just want what's best for each other and who knows what that looks like?"
These days, Clayton is focusing on himself, including a partnership with the Anxiety and Depression Association of America to raise awareness about his battle with body dysmorphic disorder. He said he's turned to therapy, exercise and journaling to explore personal growth during this time.
But when it comes to his love life, will we ever see the former medical sales rep back on our screens for another shot at finding the one?
"I try not to use absolutes anymore, so I'll never say never," Clayton confessed. "But I just think where I'm at today, I don't know where I'll be at a year from now. Maybe I'll be in a better mental headspace, but I think part of me feels like it's ingrained in my DNA."
Clayton added, "I don't like placing my trust and my whole identity in someone else's hands. So I don't know if I will ever do that again."