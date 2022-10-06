Jada Pinkett Smith to Address "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Upcoming Memoir

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith's First Appearance Since Oscars 2022 Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith is starting a new chapter.

The Matrix Resurrections actress, 51, is releasing a new memoir in Fall 2023, according to a press release obtained by People.

So what will the book cover? Per the release, it "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey—a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power."

The currently untitled memoir follows Jada from childhood to adulthood, reflecting on both her career and personal life. "With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore—from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer—followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac," the reported release continues, "then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood."

The release notes that the book delves deep into Jada's relationship with the Oscar winner—with whom she shares kids Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 21—as well as her own "crisis at age 40."

"At the heart of this powerful book," the release shared by the outlet continues, "are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."