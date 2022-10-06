Kid Cudi Hints He May “Nearing the End” of His Music Career

Watch : Kid Cudi CALLS OUT Kanye West Over "F--ked Up" Behavior

Kid Cudi's on a pursuit of happiness beyond a career in music.

The "Day 'n' Night" rapper recently shared his thoughts on remaining in the industry as he grows older, revealing what he'd do if he did, in fact, leave life in the spotlight behind.

Citing rappers like Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Nas as artists who have managed to age with the craft, Cudi explained on the Oct. 6 episode of Hot Ones, "I feel like, I don't have what they have. I just don't know if I want to do music—drop albums—for too much longer."

The rapper—whose real name is Scott Mescudi—added, "I'm kind of nearing the end on all things 'Kid Cudi' I think."