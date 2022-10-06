Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details

Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend.

And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News.

"Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious," the insider shared. "They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy." "Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well."

The source also added that the "Wrecking Ball" singer, who recently relocated to Los Angeles after selling her Franklin, Tennessee home, is keeping things low-key.

They continued, "She wanted to take a step back from a crazy work schedule recently. She's in a good place."

Miley, 29, and Maxx, 23, started dating in late 2021 after meeting through mutual friends. At the time, a source told E! that, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

The drummer was then spotted supporting the Hannah Montana alum in Miami while she hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC, and the pair has been inseparable ever since.