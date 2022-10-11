SSENSE Fall Finds: 24 Essential Styles From Levi's, Dr. Martens, Converse & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Everyone knows that some fall trends come and go, but others are forever. Like, checked scarves and big hats might be outdated, but an oversized sweater? That's one you'll go back to year after year. And now that my personal favorite time of year is in full swing, I pulled some finds from SSENSE to help round out (or upgrade) your closet classics.
Because, hey: We're all guilty of loving our go-to styles for a few seasons past their prime. While there's nothing totally wrong with that, we definitely deserve fresh flannels. Also, hats that aren't misshapen, and gloves that actually match each other!
So whether you're looking to replace your beloved pair of leggings or just want a new pair of platform sneakers to add to your rotation, there's definitely something in this list for you.
From luxe layers to bold boots and with plenty of accessories to match, here are 24 of our forever fall finds you can get at SSENSE right now.
Levi's Brown Cotton Shirt
A quality plaid shirt is a staple of every autumn outfit. Whether buttoned loosely, tied around your waist, or layered over a tee, it simply completes every look.
Margaret Howell Gray Ribbed Flatlock Beanie
This soft, cozy beanie is the perfect accessory for fall, winter, cold-weather vacations, bad hair days...do I need to keep going?
SSENSE Short Sleeve Cropped Jersey T-Shirt
This soft, cropped tee is a wardrobe staple. Style with a high-waisted mini, tights, and a pair of boots for an effortlessly cool look.
SSENSE Essentials Relaxed Sweatshirt
An oversized sweatshirt is the perfect piece for dressing up (or down) as soon as the weather drops.
Converse White Chuck Lugged High Sneakers
Put some pep in your step with this high-fashion twist on classic Chuck Taylors. Plus, won't it be nice to have a fall-friendly pair of shoes that isn't just that old pair of boots again?
Binya Black Miniskirt
Nothing is more versatile (or essential) than a plain black miniskirt. Swap tights for your favorite pair of fleece-lined leggings and you've got an extra-warm look you can wear anywhere.
Long-Sleeved Rib Knit Upcycled Cotton-Blend Sweater
Made with upcycled materials, this pullover puts a stylish spin on a cozy classic.
Levi's Blue Ribcage Miniskirt
A high-rise denim mini has been a seasonal staple for decades for a reason: It's cute, casual, and versatile. Okay, so, three reasons.
Dr. Martens Black 2976 Bex Chelsea Boots
Doc Martens may be best known for their heavy-duty combat boots, but these pull-on Chelsea boots are an equally cool alternative. (That, spoiler alert, are much easier to put on, too.)
Ribbed Stretch Jersey Nylon Leggings
Look, we're all guilty of hanging onto our most basic layers for longer than we should have. That's why it's important to really invest in something like these ribbed leggings: You know how much you're going to wear them over the years, so why not pick up a pair (or two) that you know are going to last?
SSENSE Stretch Nylon Jersey Dress
Stretchy, streamlined, and let's just say it — sexy! — this long-sleeved dress looks incredible with a jean jacket and chunky boots.
Arch The Cashmere Beanie
This is more than just a beanie: It's a cashmere beanie. Be sure to know where this one is at all times; it's undeniably one your friends will try to steal for themselves.
Levi's Gray Denim Jacket
A blue jean jacket? So last season. A gray jean jacket adds a dash of personality, and this loose-fitting design makes it a breeze to layer with.
Sweetlimejuice Silver Twig Ear Cuff
Add some rocker-chic flair to your weekend outfitting with this pretty-in-punk ear cuff.
Brushed Stretch Cotton Jersey Bodysuit
Tired of constantly smoothing tanks and tees into your favorite jeans? This stretch bodysuit is the eternal answer.
Flared Stretch Cotton Denim Jeans
Have you heard the news? Skinny jeans are out, and flares are here to stay. Best of all, this pair is made with stretchy denim for an ultra-comfy fit.
Dr. Martens Black Patent Jadon Platform Boots
A hallmark of Cool Girl Style for years, these patent platform boots are just waiting to be worn with tights and scrunched socks.
Andersson Bell Black Turtleneck
Creative cutouts elevate this chic turtleneck even further.
Jiwinaia Silver Aura Necklace
This sparkling silver necklace offers just the right amount of glam for everyday looks.
Safsafu Gold Safgalaxy Necklace
Add a dash of funky fashion with this glamorous gold accessory.
Amomento Black Short-Sleeved Cardigan
Ideal for layering in cold climates or styling solo in warmer ones, this short-sleeved cardigan is an easy upgrade from your go-to t-shirt.
Cordera Grey Soft Wool Cardigan
We wear sweaters all season long, right? So why not invest in a luxury piece like this high-end cardigan? You deserve it!
Knit Wool Gloves
In need of a fresh pair of gloves? Here's a pair of elegant woolen ones that you won't accidentally leave on the subway.
Long Knit Wool Gloves
These ultra-soft gloves are ideal for tucking into jackets for an extra dose of warmth.
