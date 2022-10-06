Demi Lovato Forced to Reschedule Concert After Losing Voice

Watch : Demi Lovato Hints at Quitting Tour Amid Illness

Give your heart voice a break.

Demi Lovato announced that she was forced to cancel her Oct. 5 concert in Rosemont, Illinois, as part of her current "Holy Fvck" tour due to ongoing health issues.

"Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice," the 30-year-old's message, posted to her tour's Instagram page, read. "I'm so sorry, but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show."

The "Cool for the Summer" singer added, "Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it's announced."

Demi also shared her frustration with having to take some time away from the stage and her loyal fans.

"This is the absolute last thing I want to do," she wrote. "I'm having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again. Again, I'm so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all."