Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Internet Shipping Her Ex Pete Davidson and Gisele Bündchen

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't officially called time out on their marriage, the internet can't help but play the dating game.

Many fans, for instance, are already shipping the supermodel with one man in particular: Pete Davidson. Why? Perhaps it's because the Saturday Night Live alum has been romantically linked to several stars in the past, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale.

Speaking of Beckinsale, the actress recently liked a meme about the Tom and Gisele split speculation that featured a photo of a smiling Pete.

To be clear, Tom and Gisele are still married. But a source recently told E! News the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, have retained divorce attorneys.

"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the insider said, "but now that they have been apart for a few months, it seems like this is better for everyone."