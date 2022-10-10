Only Bravo Superfans Will Be Able to Ace This Reality TV Quiz Game

Watch : Taylor Armstrong Makes Bravo HISTORY By Joining RHOC

It's time to put your Bravo knowledge to the test.

Bravoholics know their fair share of reality TV trivia, from which Real Housewives series was the franchise's original to which show Vanderpump Rules is a spinoff of. But can you identify your favorite Bravo stars just by looking at a blurry image? That is the challenge of Bravo's brand-new online game Bravo Bravo Guessing Bravo, E! News can exclusively reveal.

"Who gon' guess me, boo? YOU ARE!" states the game's description. "Use the hints to figure out the Bravoleb behind the blur."

Fans can try their luck at guessing 50 different stars from shows like Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Married to Medicine, Family Karma, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck, The Real Housewives franchise and more.

Players will get four chances to guess the Bravo star, and with each incorrect try, the image will begin to un-blur until the player wins or runs out of guesses. The game also features different levels and stats that will changes based on a player's wins or losses.