Jared Leto to Play Karl Lagerfeld in Movie About Late Designer

Watch : Celebs React to Passing of Karl Lagerfeld

Jared Leto is going from House of Gucci to the House of Karl Lagerfeld.

The late designer's company announced in an Oct. 6 Instagram post that it's partnering with the actor to co-create a movie about Lagerfeld that "will celebrate his life and legacy." The brand noted Leto will not only star in the film but also produce it along with Emma Ludbrook through their company Paradox.

"Karl has always been an inspiration to me," Leto said in a quote shared by the House of Karl Lagerfeld. "He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man."

So what aspects of Lagerfeld's life will the movie explore? While exact details are still under wraps, the organization noted "the film will cover the key relationships in Karl Lagerfeld's life, told through an unpredictable, much like the man himself."

And it looks like the filmmakers will be working alongside some of the individuals who knew him best.