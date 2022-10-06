Greys Anatomy's Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon

Watch : Kate Walsh REUNITES On-Set with Grey's Anatomy Co-Stars

Oops! Kate Walsh just let the cat out of the bag.

The Grey's Anatomy star accidentally let it slip that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon were engaged during an Instagram Live she did with actress Amy Brenneman to commemorate the 15th anniversary of their former show, Private Practice.

"Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé," Kate, 54, said during the Oct. 5 video as she panned the camera to Andrew, who smiled and waved.

Catching the leak, Amy noted, "She just 100 percent outed your engagement."

Kate replied, "I did, I just outed our engagement," as Andrew said, "Aww."

During the Live, the 13 Reasons Why actress flashed her massive diamond ring on camera and shared a kiss with her fiancé. Kate later posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of two martini glasses along with the caption, "Celebrating with w/@andynix1!!"

Kate—who lives in Perth, Australia, with Andrew—has remained mum about their romance, however, she has been linked to the farmer since right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly meeting him on a cruise.