Post Malone's New Face Tattoo Will Have You Saying "Wow"

Watch : Post Malone Reveals "Heartbreaking" Part of Being a Dad

Post Malone's latest body ink may have a special meaning behind it.

Following the "Congratulations" rapper's Indianapolis concert Oct. 3, he added a new tattoo across his forehead, which read "DDP" in bold gothic letters.

Though it's not apparent what the new ink—which was created by tattoo artist Chad Rowe—stands for, TMZ reports that "DDP" is a tribute to Post's daughter and could possibly stand for her initials.

However, the rapper, 27, has not publicly disclosed the name of his baby girl, who he shares with his fiancée. In fact, Post has not shared many details about the newborn or her mother.

While Post may be mum on his growing family, he recently opened up about fatherhood and how hard it can be trying to balance being a superstar and being there for his family.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," he told GQ in an interview published Sept. 30. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."