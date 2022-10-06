Post Malone's New Face Tattoo Will Have You Saying "Wow"

Post Malone's newest body ink could be a tribute to his baby girl. See his new forehead tattoo below.

By Tamantha Gunn Oct 06, 2022 12:44 PMTags
TattoosCelebritiesPost Malone
Watch: Post Malone Reveals "Heartbreaking" Part of Being a Dad

Post Malone's latest body ink may have a special meaning behind it. 

Following the "Congratulations" rapper's Indianapolis concert Oct. 3, he added a new tattoo across his forehead, which read "DDP" in bold gothic letters. 

Though it's not apparent what the new ink—which was created by tattoo artist Chad Rowe—stands for, TMZ reports that "DDP" is a tribute to Post's daughter and could possibly stand for her initials. 

However, the rapper, 27, has not publicly disclosed the name of his baby girl, who he shares with his fiancée. In fact, Post has not shared many details about the newborn or her mother.

While Post may be mum on his growing family, he recently opened up about fatherhood and how hard it can be trying to balance being a superstar and being there for his family. 

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," he told GQ in an interview published Sept. 30. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

photos
Post Malone's Most Daring Looks

Post also said that his daughter is becoming a fashionista in her own right, saying that she was "a legend," who is "super tall" and already has a "swaggy" sense of style.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Hints About Why “Hot Girls” Fall for Pete Davidson

2

How Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her “Thicker Body” After IVF

3

Gisele Bündchen Ditches Her Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

"We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups," he said of his daughter's closet. "She's so cool. She's way cooler than me, but she definitely took a little inspiration from me."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Hints About Why “Hot Girls” Fall for Pete Davidson

2

How Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her “Thicker Body” After IVF

3

Gisele Bündchen Ditches Her Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

4

Sharon Osbourne Says Her "Heart Breaks" for Ozzy Amid Health Battles

5

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy