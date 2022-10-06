Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 3-in-1 Bag for Just $79

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you don't want a giant tote bag, but a mini handbag just isn't going to cut it, you need to check out the Kate Spade Monica Satchel. It's just as fashionable as it is functional. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $360, but it's $79. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.
This Kate Spade Harper Satchel is a great size for a day full of different errands, with more than enough room for my water bottle, phone, iPad, and your other daily essentials. It has an interior pocket, which is perfect to separate your keys from the rest of your stuff. The Kate Spade Harper Satchel comes in a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean. You can carry it by the handles, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody. That makes it a three-in-one bag and a total must-have. There are
If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade Harper Satchel
This spacious satchel bag comes in six colors.
IF you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews.
Kate Spade Harper Satchel Reviews
A shopper said, "I bought this in the burgundy colour. I've been eyeing this bag for a while and finally found it at my local outlet. I love how much space is in the bag and how it's casual and stuff is easily accessible."
Another reviewed, "Love it! It has all the room I need to carry all my essentials. It's well constructed. I'm looking to purchase it again in another color."
Someone raved, "Loved the color, the length, the straps, everything!"
A Kate Spade customer shared, "I bought the light yellow color. I get a lot of compliments on the color. It holds my water bottle, wallet, and much more."
Another wrote, "The color of the bag is stunning!! Perfect size, bag exactly as shown. Shipping is extremely fast as purchases always arrive well before anticipated delivery date. This bag is well worth buying. I highly recommend it."
Someone said, "The shape is perfect—I like big purses—this one is not too big but holds a ton of stuff!"
"Beautiful color ( pink), perfect size, love that both sides have magnetic snaps,would purchase again in another color," a customer wrote.
