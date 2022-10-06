See Lea Michele’s Mini Glee Reunion With Darren Criss at Her Funny Girl Broadway Show

Watch : Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Darren Criss is in the company of a funny girl.

The "This Time" singer paid a behind-the-scenes visit to former Glee co-star Lea Michele at her Funny Girl Broadway show. In photos posted to Instagram, Darren—sporting a maroon coat with dotted shirt and black jeans—posed next to his wife Mia Criss, and Lea, who was clad in wide-leg pants, a black bralette top and gray coat.

"The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain On My Parade,'" the Scream Queens alum captioned her post, accompanied by a laughing emoji. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss."

Darren isn't the only member of the Glee family to show Lea support her latest run on the Great White Way. On Funny Girl's opening night, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy and actor Jonathan Groff were in attendance as Lea received four standing ovations during the first act.