Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Controversial Take on Kim's "Get Your F--king Ass Up" Saying

Watch : Kim Kardashian BACKTRACKS on Variety Work Comment

Never go against the family.

Khloe Kardashian appears to be following this mantra in a first look for the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. In the sneak peek, Kim Kardashian is seen filming her controversial Variety profile, in which she instructed aspiring businesswomen to "get your f--king ass up and work." And while the SKIMS founder receives an immense amount of backlash for the remark, Khloe reveals she doesn't disagree with the messaging.

"It's the right message," she notes in a confessional for the show, "the wrong messenger."

She further supports her sister by noting that the drama "never ends," adding, "It won't end until we end."

Kim addressed the headline-making comment herself during a March 28 appearance on Good Morning America. In the sit down with Robin Roberts, the businesswoman defended that the saying was "taken out of context."

"Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it," she said at the time. "It became a sound bite really with no context."