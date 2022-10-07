Exclusive

Why Adam Lambert's Witch Hunt Is the Perfect Halloween Party for Music Fans

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, American Idol’s Adam Lambert delivered a spooky tease into his new Halloween tour coming to the West Coast this month.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 07, 2022 1:00 PMTags
ConcertsExclusivesAdam LambertHalloweenCelebritiesEntertainmentBackstage Pass
Watch: Adam Lambert Teases SPOOKY Halloween Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Forget about pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Halloween's must-see attraction may just be Adam Lambert's new tour. 

In celebration of the spooky October holiday, the former American Idol contestant is kicking off a series of concerts appropriately titled The Witch Hunt.

"There's a theme running through the shows," Adam exclusively told E! News before opening night on Oct. 19. "What I've done is I've gone through my catalogue and picked out the songs that fit this Halloween theme…I also picked out some amazing songs that I've loved over the years that also fit into this vibe and I think people are gonna really love coming to the show." 

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

In addition to performing more covers than ever before, Adam said he's encouraging ticketholders to show up in costume or dressed to impress at the very least. After all, fashion is one of Adam's favorite elements about putting on a show.

Gabriel Rocha

"I feel like what you wear and how you put yourself together puts you in a mood," he said. "It puts you in character. It communicates something that matches the music. I'm still in the process of figuring out exactly what I'm going to wear, but I'm definitely pulling out all the stops."

And while Adam is used to performing at massive venues especially when on tour with Queen, the 40-year-old is looking forward to performing in more intimate venues where everyone can see him up close and personal.

"These things are important," he said. "Intimate shows are also more fun in some ways. You can see the people. You feel like you can connect with them easier and quicker."

Trending Stories

1

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

2

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

3

Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status After Trevor Noah Outing

Before kicking off his wicked good tour, Adam is sharing secrets behind his performances. Keep scrolling for more and find out when the "Whataya Want From Me" singer is coming to your town here.

Cynthia Parkhurst
'Tis the Season

This October, Adam Lambert is celebrating Halloween by launching The Witch Hunt tour. "When I was a kid, I remember just loving the permission to dress up for Halloween," the singer told E! News. "I find that when you're around people in the Halloween spirit at parties and such, people lower their inhibitions when they're in a costume. It makes for a really good time."

Gabriel Rocha
Glam It Up

While fashion may take center stage at Adam's shows, his hair and makeup isn't far behind. "I love doing it," he said. "When I'm backstage, I try to take my time. It's kind of meditative as I listen to music. I could probably do it in a quicker version in about 30 to 35 minutes if I had to, but I don't like doing it that quick."

Joseph Sinclair
Behind the Look

So how does Adam come up with some of his fabulous looks? Look no further than TikTok or Instagram. "There are tons of makeup artists making tutorials and because I think everyone's on social media and putting their face everywhere, people want to decorate their faces—women and men," he said. "We get creative. We want to express ourselves. We want to enhance the way we look. We want to tell a story with the way we look." 

Joseph Sinclair
Vegas Baby

As part of The Witch Hunt tour, Adam will perform three shows at The Wynn Las Vegas. It's a special city for the singer who calls it an adult playground. "It's not a regular city. It's an entertainment city," he said. "I think when people come to Vegas, they're pumped. They're ready to enjoy themselves. They're ready to let loose and party and be a bit freer maybe than they are in their everyday lives." 

Adam Lambert
A True Idol

When looking back on his journey from a 2009 American Idol contestant to a headline performer, Adam can't help but feel grateful. "I thought albums were just pipe dreams and I just kept being surprised by the opportunities that have come up and I've really enjoyed it," he said. "It is a lot of work. There are ups and downs to the business side of it, but ultimately, the joy of creating and performing are what keeps me going and I'm thrilled that I get to keep doing that."

Gabriel Rocha
Hitting the Mark

At the end of every show, Adam hopes he has ticketgoers singing along and feeling a little freer. "One of the things I really love about performing for my fan base is that there's a unity in the audience that happens," he said. "There's something beautiful where people are friendly with each other and make new friends and there's a bonding experience that happens in the audience."

For more backstage access? Here's how comedian Amanda Seales uses her "superpower" to get people laughing and thinking differently on tour. Plus, see Chrissy Metz share her heart with fans through live music.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

Trending Stories

1

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

2

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

3

Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status After Trevor Noah Outing

4

Prince Harry, Elton John and More Take Legal Action Against Tabloid

5

Cheryl Burke Says She & Matthew May Go to Trial Over Custody of Dog