Why Adam Lambert's Witch Hunt Is the Perfect Halloween Party for Music Fans

Watch : Adam Lambert Teases SPOOKY Halloween Tour

Forget about pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Halloween's must-see attraction may just be Adam Lambert's new tour.

In celebration of the spooky October holiday, the former American Idol contestant is kicking off a series of concerts appropriately titled The Witch Hunt.

"There's a theme running through the shows," Adam exclusively told E! News before opening night on Oct. 19. "What I've done is I've gone through my catalogue and picked out the songs that fit this Halloween theme…I also picked out some amazing songs that I've loved over the years that also fit into this vibe and I think people are gonna really love coming to the show."