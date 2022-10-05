The Bachelor's Zach Shallcross Reveals Where He Stands With Rachel Recchia

Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia are just rosy.
The two dated throughout season 19 of The Bachelorette and broke up in part one of the season's two-part finale. But now, Zach, a.k.a. the newest Bachelor, exclusively gave E! News an update on where he stands with the former Bachelorette.
"After part one of the live finale, Rachel and I talked. We had some closure," he shared. "Really, I haven't talked with her much since then."
Zach went on to explain that since filming has begun on his season of The Bachelor he doesn't even think he's "had his phone" since the finale, so there hasn't been a way to get in touch. But he's rooting for a fellow Bachelorette alum to win Rachel's heart.
"Last I saw, her and Aven [Jones] had a little bit of a spark on-camera," he said. "I love and respect Aven, so I want the best for them, if that's a thing. But I also just want the best for her."
Aven returned during part two of The Bachelorette's live finale, after she and winner Tino Franco rehashed their post-show breakup. Jones appeared in a well-fitted tan suit and matching chain, asking Rachel, "Would you want to get out of here and catch up?" (Rachel obviously replied, "I would love nothing more.")
Rachel exclusively told E! News Sept. 21 that she "thinks" the door is open between the two of them, but "we'll see."
"Obviously I was shocked and surprised to see him there," she said at the time. "I was just really curious. He ultimately just told me he wanted to be there as a support system because he knew it was really going to be a really difficult conversation. He's always been kind of my safe space."
Meanwhile, Zach's path to finding love has already begun. During part two of the finale, America was introduced to five of Zach's contestants, and was given the opportunity to hand out his first impression rose, which ultimately went to Brianna Thorbourne.
While Zach and Rachel's love affair is over, get ready for his Bachelor journey, which is set to premiere on Jan. 23, 2023. In the meantime, Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.