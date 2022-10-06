Gizelle Bryant Reveals These Real Housewives Stars Fought on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3

Watch : Gizelle Bryant Clears Up On-Going Dating Rumors

When Housewives travel, drama always follows.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant is sharing juicy details about which of her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three co-stars had the most beef with each other during their trip to Thailand.

In addition to Gizelle, the new season stars Gizelle's RHOP co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.

According to Gizelle, there were multiple pairs who went head-to-head on the vacation.

"We had Heather and Whitney, we had Porsha and Candiace, we had Porsha and Leah, we had Gizelle and Heather," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News of the season three disputes. But the bad blood didn't last too long as Gizelle explained, "Everybody really was able to like step up and state their case and we all respected how each other felt even if we didn't agree."