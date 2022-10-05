Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Rare Public Appearance at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show

Princess Charlene of Monaco has made another rare and stylish appearance as she continues her return to the spotlight after a long and private health battle.
On Oct. 4, the wife of Prince Albert II attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, sitting near celebs such as Janet Jackson, Jennifer Connelly and Cynthia Erivo, as well as Bernard Arnault, CEO of the luxury brand's parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE.
Charlene wore a grey plaid blazer, white button-down top and black pants and matching booties. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and earrings, as well as a pair of oversized sunglasses.
"Good to be back in Paris again !" the 44-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing the outfit while sitting in a vehicle.
This marked her second appearance at the current Paris Fashion Week—on Sept. 1, she attended the Akris spring/summer 2023 fashion show.
Charlene has kept out of the public eye for more than a year after contracting an ear, nose and throat infection during an early 2021 wildlife conservation mission in South Africa, where she was raised and which she represented as a swimmer at the 2000 Olympic Games. The infection did "not allow her to travel" any further, according to a statement from the Monaco royal palace in May of that year, per Hello! magazine.
In August 2021, the palace said Charlene underwent a four-hour operation, per Hola!. The following September, the princess was rushed to a hospital to receive treatment "after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May," the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa (PCMFSA) said in a statement to the outlet. A month later, the palace told People Charlene had undergone her "final procedure."
In November 2021, Charlene returned to Monaco temporarily. The principality's royal palace later issued a medical update about her.
"Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene's health," the statement said. "Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue. In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to her recovery, the Princess' location will remain strictly confidential."
Albert later told People that Charlene was in a treatment facility "outside of Monaco" and that he and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, would visit her "whenever we get the medical go-ahead."
In the interview, Albert also denied rumors of marital strife, saying, "I'm probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife."
This past March, Charlene returned to Monaco. "As a result of Princess Charlene's encouraging recovery and Her doctors' approval, Their Serene Highnesses are delighted to announce that the Princess will now continue Her convalescence in the Principality, with Her Husband and children by Her side," the palace said in a statement to Hola! at the time. "The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health, before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments."
On April 30, Charlene was accompanied by her husband and now-7-year-old children at the 2022 Monaco E-Prix, marking her first public engagement since returning to the principality. Over the next few weeks, she appeared at more events, such as the Grand Prix of Monaco as well as Monte-Carlo Fashion Week with her daughter. In September, she and Albert traveled to London to attended the state funeral of the U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II.
Charlene spoke out about her health battle publicly for the first time this past May, telling Monaco Matin she still feels "fragile," but "serene."
"When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," she told the outlet. "My state of health is still fragile and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."