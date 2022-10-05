Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Rare Public Appearance at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show

Watch : Princess Charlene of Monaco Enters Treatment Amid Poor Health

Princess Charlene of Monaco has made another rare and stylish appearance as she continues her return to the spotlight after a long and private health battle.

On Oct. 4, the wife of Prince Albert II attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, sitting near celebs such as Janet Jackson, Jennifer Connelly and Cynthia Erivo, as well as Bernard Arnault, CEO of the luxury brand's parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE.

Charlene wore a grey plaid blazer, white button-down top and black pants and matching booties. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and earrings, as well as a pair of oversized sunglasses.

"Good to be back in Paris again !" the 44-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing the outfit while sitting in a vehicle.

This marked her second appearance at the current Paris Fashion Week—on Sept. 1, she attended the Akris spring/summer 2023 fashion show.