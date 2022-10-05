Exclusive

Nick Viall Recalls How Girlfriend Natalie Joy's DM Slide Led to Their Rosy Romance

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall shared the traits in girlfriend Natalie Joy that left him more than impressed.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 05, 2022 7:58 PMTags
Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs

Don't you dare leave that DM unread. 

For more than two years, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have experienced a rosy relationship far away from any Bachelor Nation cameras.

But as Nick celebrates the release of his new book Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex and Dating, the former bachelor is sharing how Natalie's DM sparked a true love story.

"If you are interested in someone and you like someone, you don't have to be that creative," Nick exclusively shared with The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes. "You just have to like their face and be bold." 

That's exactly what Natalie did when she made the first move and reached out to Nick online. While it's unclear what her opening line was, Nick said he was immediately intrigued by her convictions.

"She was always very confident in what she wanted, which I found to be incredibly attractive and sexy," he said. "She never asked me what I wanted. She wasn't very concerned about what I wanted in the relationship. Well, she was, but not before she communicated what she wanted."

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

According to Nick, Natalie avoided common questions like, "What are we?" or "What do you think we are?" Instead, she was clear with her intentions.

Instagram

"She was willing to stand up and set her boundaries, her expectations," he said. "She's also a delight to be around. Everyone loves her. People love her. They put up with me."

In Nick's new book, The Viall Files podcast host provided a no-holds-barred dating advice book for those looking to find their happily ever after.

Whether discussing friends with benefits, red flags or cheaters, Nick isn't afraid to go there and share his wisdom with others. And while Nick himself has experienced his fair share of public breakups, he's grateful to be in the place he is today with Natalie.

Harry N. Abrams

"She's smart. She's intelligent," he said. "In terms of us going from the dating to being in a relationship, her patience and her confidence was a big reason why."

To hear more from Nick, check out The Rundown on Snapchat.

