Nick Viall Recalls How Girlfriend Natalie Joy's DM Slide Led to Their Rosy Romance

Watch : Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs

Don't you dare leave that DM unread.

For more than two years, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have experienced a rosy relationship far away from any Bachelor Nation cameras.

But as Nick celebrates the release of his new book Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex and Dating, the former bachelor is sharing how Natalie's DM sparked a true love story.

"If you are interested in someone and you like someone, you don't have to be that creative," Nick exclusively shared with The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes. "You just have to like their face and be bold."

That's exactly what Natalie did when she made the first move and reached out to Nick online. While it's unclear what her opening line was, Nick said he was immediately intrigued by her convictions.

"She was always very confident in what she wanted, which I found to be incredibly attractive and sexy," he said. "She never asked me what I wanted. She wasn't very concerned about what I wanted in the relationship. Well, she was, but not before she communicated what she wanted."