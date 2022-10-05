Outer Banks Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Fires Back at "Embarrassing" Cheating Rumors

Watch : "Outer Banks" Cast Answers Season 2 Questions

Rudy Pankow's girlfriend Elaine Siemek is clearing up the rumors.



After social media users began to speculate that Elaine was cheating on the Outer Banks star, in reference to a photo of an unidentified couple kissing (who fans believed was Elaine) being shared online, the 26-year-old addressed the chatter.

"Y'all stupid as hell for thinking that's me," she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story post. Referring to the date of the photo, she continued, "And also on the '1st of last month' we were flying from Barbados to Italy so…Please stop posting bulls--t narratives that you make up because you're bored."

Elaine continued, "It's exhausting and embarrassing."

Also seemingly pointing a feature of the woman in the photo on social media, she added, "I pick my nails from anxiety so my hand for sure doesn't look like that." After sharing her message, she also posted a separate photo of her and the actor side-by-side, flipping off the camera.